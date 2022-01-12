Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $49.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.85% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is an energy technology company that designs, develops and manufactures aerogel insulation used primarily in large-scale energy infrastructure facilities. The Company offers insulation for high temperature steam pipes, vessels, and equipment. Aspen serves petrochemical, refinery, industrial, and power generation sectors. It manufactures Cryogel (R), Pyrogel (R) and Spaceloft (R) products. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is headquartered in Northborough, Massachusetts. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. upped their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.90.

ASPN traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.42. 10,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,237. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.20 and a beta of 1.53. Aspen Aerogels has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $65.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.76.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $30.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.87 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 28.92%. Equities analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Kelley Conte sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,120,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald R. Young sold 36,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $1,859,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,940 shares of company stock worth $5,746,092 in the last three months. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter worth $27,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 840.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

