ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASML is a world leader in the manufacture of advanced technology systems for the semiconductor industry. The company offers an integrated portfolio for manufacturing complex integrated circuits. ASML designs, develops, integrates, markets and services advanced systems used by customers the major global semiconductor manufacturers to create chips that power a wide array of electronic, communications and information technology products. “

ASML has been the subject of a number of other reports. New Street Research cut ASML from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, AlphaValue lowered ASML to a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $815.71.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $729.16 on Tuesday. ASML has a 1 year low of $501.11 and a 1 year high of $895.93. The stock has a market cap of $298.79 billion, a PE ratio of 46.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $801.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $786.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.71.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ASML will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $2.0938 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. ASML’s payout ratio is 22.45%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in ASML during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 125.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 18.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

