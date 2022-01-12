Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust (LON:AIE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $184.48

Shares of Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (LON:AIE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 184.48 ($2.50) and traded as high as GBX 208 ($2.82). Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 206 ($2.80), with a volume of 533,440 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £204.67 million and a P/E ratio of 3.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 202.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 184.48.

Get Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust alerts:

In other news, insider Rita Dhut acquired 2,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 197 ($2.67) per share, for a total transaction of £4,662.99 ($6,329.56).

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.