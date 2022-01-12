Arqma (ARQ) 24 Hour Volume Tops $640.00

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 12th. One Arqma coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0406 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Arqma has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. Arqma has a market capitalization of $486,301.61 and $640.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,720.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,379.80 or 0.07730462 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.82 or 0.00322100 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.83 or 0.00880200 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00011703 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00071163 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00008703 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.48 or 0.00451693 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.31 or 0.00259169 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 18,020,299 coins and its circulating supply is 11,975,755 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

