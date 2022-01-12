Armistice Capital, Llc Buys 491,097 Shares of Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) Stock

Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) Director Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 491,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $486,186.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Armistice Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 7th, Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 137,900 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $143,416.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AVTX opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. Avalo Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.91.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter. Avalo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,211.01% and a negative return on equity of 272.08%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avalo Therapeutics Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,917,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Tamar Securities LLC bought a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avalo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

About Avalo Therapeutics

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

