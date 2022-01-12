Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:AHH)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Armada Hoffler Properties in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Armada Hoffler Properties’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $49.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Armada Hoffler Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.88. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $15.80. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.27, a PEG ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th were given a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 357.91%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

