Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Shares Gap Up to $8.08

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.08, but opened at $8.46. Arko shares last traded at $8.54, with a volume of 3,006 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 54.25 and a beta of 0.10.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Arko had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arko Corp. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARKO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arko by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,652,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435,041 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Arko by 1,904.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after purchasing an additional 910,308 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arko by 72.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,803,000 after acquiring an additional 573,531 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arko in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,175,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Arko by 321.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 412,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after buying an additional 314,400 shares in the last quarter. 66.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arko Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

