Ark Price Reaches $1.11 (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 11th. Ark has a market capitalization of $148.92 million and $5.13 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be purchased for about $1.11 or 0.00002599 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ark has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006502 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000327 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 134,377,453 coins. Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ark is ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

