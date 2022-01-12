Arion (ARION) Price Hits $0.0031 on Top Exchanges

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Arion has a total market capitalization of $47,171.70 and approximately $8.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arion coin can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Arion has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00062440 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00078288 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,387.87 or 0.07703774 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,734.90 or 0.99450037 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00069209 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007933 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 15,323,584 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com

Arion Coin Trading

