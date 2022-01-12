ArGoApp (ARGO) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.05 Million

ArGoApp (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. ArGoApp has a market cap of $3.05 million and $226,445.00 worth of ArGoApp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ArGoApp coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ArGoApp has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00062205 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00081130 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,360.14 or 0.07699829 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,905.91 or 1.00611201 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00069431 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007492 BTC.

ArGoApp Coin Profile

ArGoApp’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGoApp’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

