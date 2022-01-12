Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Sets New 52-Week High at $94.23

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $94.23 and last traded at $94.02, with a volume of 98300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.18.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARNA. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arena Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 14.82, a current ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.69 and a 200 day moving average of $64.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 0.54.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.68). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.69) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 631.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 530.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

