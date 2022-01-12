Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)’s stock price rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.34 and last traded at $19.34. Approximately 2,321 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 366,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Arco Platform alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.17 million, a PE ratio of -48.16 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.11.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. Arco Platform had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $35.07 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Arco Platform by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Arco Platform during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Redwood Investments LLC raised its stake in Arco Platform by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 69,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its stake in Arco Platform by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 24,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Arco Platform by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arco Platform Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively.

Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Arco Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arco Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.