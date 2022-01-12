Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Stake Boosted by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 334,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,799 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $20,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.2% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 34,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 111,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after buying an additional 13,425 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 19.1% in the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 83,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after buying an additional 13,398 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth $739,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 52.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM opened at $70.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.51 and its 200-day moving average is $62.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $49.28 and a one year high of $70.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 31.97%.

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Argus increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.92.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

