Apron Network Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $142,761.00 (APN)

Apron Network (CURRENCY:APN) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Apron Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0197 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Apron Network has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar. Apron Network has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $142,761.00 worth of Apron Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Apron Network alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005485 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00062226 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00006187 BTC.

Apron Network Coin Profile

Apron Network is a coin. It was first traded on April 9th, 2021. Apron Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,500,000 coins. Apron Network’s official Twitter account is @apronofficial1

According to CryptoCompare, “Apron is a decentralized platform that provides infrastructure services for DApp developers, DApp users, and operators. APN is the native token of Apron Network. The service provider obtains APN rewards through the services it provides. The long term stability of the system is maintained by the APN holder reward algorithm which introduces difficulty adjustments and reward attenuation mechanisms to stimulate real demand. “

Apron Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apron Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apron Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apron Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apron Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apron Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.