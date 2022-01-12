Apria (NYSE:APR) Shares Gap Up to $29.72

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.72, but opened at $37.02. Apria shares last traded at $37.18, with a volume of 130,376 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group cut Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Apria in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Apria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.07.

Get Apria alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.00 million. Apria had a negative return on equity of 1,439.24% and a net margin of 6.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apria, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apria news, CAO Christopher G. Lee sold 1,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $52,806.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Walker sold 5,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $154,390.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 390,964 shares of company stock worth $11,717,021.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Apria by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Apria in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Apria in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Apria by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Apria in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000.

Apria Company Profile (NYSE:APR)

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

See Also: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Apria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.