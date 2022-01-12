AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for AppLovin in a report released on Monday, January 10th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali expects that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for AppLovin’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

APP has been the subject of several other reports. Cannonball Research started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AppLovin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.06.

Shares of APP stock opened at $84.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. AppLovin has a 1 year low of $49.41 and a 1 year high of $116.09.

In related news, major shareholder John Krystynak sold 104,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $9,395,773.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Andrew Karam sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.29, for a total transaction of $280,812.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,309,192 shares of company stock worth $762,056,431 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 1,951.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

