Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Forbes J M & Co. LLP

Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 253,523 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 4.5% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Apple were worth $35,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 43.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Apple by 18.1% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL opened at $175.08 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.26. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Apple to a “top pick” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.24.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,081 shares of company stock worth $32,383,704 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

