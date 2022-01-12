Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,673 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,608 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 2.1% of Core Alternative Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $1,238,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Apple by 68.6% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 583,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,861,000 after buying an additional 237,361 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth $1,808,000. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 11.9% during the second quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 38,145 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,224,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $175.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.26. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $2,670,448.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,081 shares of company stock valued at $32,383,704 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Apple to a “top pick” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.24.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

