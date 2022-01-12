Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Trading Down 5.2% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $47.00. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Appian traded as low as $58.40 and last traded at $58.69. 7,414 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 552,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.89.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on APPN. Truist upgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Appian from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Appian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.43.

In related news, CFO Mark Steven Lynch sold 5,065 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total value of $490,342.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 4,005 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $387,884.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,120 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,619. Company insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Appian by 125.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,346,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,521,000 after acquiring an additional 750,090 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Appian by 75.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 950,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,926,000 after acquiring an additional 407,385 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Appian by 119.9% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 669,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,289,000 after acquiring an additional 365,362 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Appian by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,974,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,737,000 after acquiring an additional 139,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Appian by 148.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,276,000 after acquiring an additional 111,476 shares in the last quarter. 38.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $92.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.06 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 20.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

