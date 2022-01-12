Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) – Colliers Securities upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Apollo Medical in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.21. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Apollo Medical’s FY2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of AMEH stock opened at $65.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.01. Apollo Medical has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $133.23.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $227.12 million for the quarter. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 18.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Medical during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 16.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the third quarter worth $1,282,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 132.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 14,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 7,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 163.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 21,147 shares in the last quarter. 23.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

