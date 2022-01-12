Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Purchased by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,418 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AM. Sterling Manor Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 79,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 106,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 97,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. 51.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antero Midstream stock opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $11.71.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 37.20%. The business had revenue of $224.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 7,500 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $78,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

AM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

