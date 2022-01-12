Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Sets New 12-Month High at $40.25

Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.25 and last traded at $39.72, with a volume of 3796 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.18.

ANDE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens raised Andersons from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Andersons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Andersons from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.02.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.27. Andersons had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Andersons’s payout ratio is presently 26.77%.

In other Andersons news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 78,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $2,893,627.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 23,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $908,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,891 shares of company stock worth $5,488,851. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Andersons by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Andersons by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Andersons in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Andersons in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Andersons in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANDE)

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

