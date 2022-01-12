Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.83.

AVXL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,433,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,575,000 after acquiring an additional 120,633 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 48.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,071,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,085,000 after buying an additional 1,324,794 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 7.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,647,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,393,000 after buying an additional 254,335 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 3.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,506,000 after buying an additional 40,537 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 5.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 690,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,773,000 after buying an additional 36,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

AVXL traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $14.69. The company had a trading volume of 18,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,028. Anavex Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $31.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -28.60 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.43.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

