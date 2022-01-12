Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 6.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Anaplan by 127.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 96,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after acquiring an additional 54,249 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Anaplan by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,368,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,924,000 after acquiring an additional 103,722 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,199,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Anaplan by 725.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 399,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,287,000 after acquiring an additional 351,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $790,000. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PLAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Anaplan in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Truist decreased their price target on Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Anaplan from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.90.

Shares of NYSE PLAN opened at $47.00 on Wednesday. Anaplan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.92 and a 1-year high of $86.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of -36.72 and a beta of 1.96.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 66.57% and a negative net margin of 33.63%. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $39,059.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total value of $2,736,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,724 shares of company stock worth $6,426,067 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

