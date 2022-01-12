Analyzing Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) and NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX)

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) and NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Expro Group and NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Expro Group $390.36 million 4.60 -$156.22 million ($1.66) -9.92 NexTier Oilfield Solutions $1.20 billion 1.17 -$346.88 million ($0.88) -6.60

Expro Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NexTier Oilfield Solutions. Expro Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NexTier Oilfield Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Expro Group and NexTier Oilfield Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expro Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 NexTier Oilfield Solutions 0 2 3 0 2.60

NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a consensus target price of $5.67, suggesting a potential downside of 2.47%. Given NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NexTier Oilfield Solutions is more favorable than Expro Group.

Profitability

This table compares Expro Group and NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expro Group -14.44% -5.45% -4.35% NexTier Oilfield Solutions -16.88% -38.62% -16.55%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.7% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.8% of Expro Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Expro Group has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a beta of 3, meaning that its share price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NexTier Oilfield Solutions beats Expro Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Expro Group Company Profile

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of integrated services across the well’s lifecycle. It offers well construction, subsea well access, well flow management, and well intervention applications. The company was founded on October 1, 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Inc.is an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services. The Completion Services segment consists of racturing services; wireline and pumping services; and completion support services, which includes research and technology (“R&T“) department. The Well Construction and Intervention Services segment consists of cementing services and coiled tubing services. The Well Support Services segment consists of rig services; fluids management services; and specialty well site services. The company was founded in October 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

