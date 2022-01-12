Analysts Set Softcat plc (LON:SCT) Price Target at GBX 2,012.50

Shares of Softcat plc (LON:SCT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,027.50 ($27.52).

Several equities analysts have commented on SCT shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Softcat from GBX 1,750 ($23.75) to GBX 1,900 ($25.79) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($28.51) price target on shares of Softcat in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($28.51) price target on shares of Softcat in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,010 ($27.28) price objective on shares of Softcat in a research note on Tuesday.

LON SCT opened at GBX 1,693 ($22.98) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £3.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,821.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,925.59. Softcat has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,419 ($19.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,251.06 ($30.56).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a GBX 34.90 ($0.47) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Softcat’s previous dividend of $6.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 11th. Softcat’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.48%.

In related news, insider Graeme Watt sold 38,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,841 ($24.99), for a total transaction of £707,754.04 ($960,708.62).

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

