Analysts Set SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) PT at $5.50

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SDC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,649,440. The firm has a market cap of $796.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. SmileDirectClub has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $16.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.12.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 45.13% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $137.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SDC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 10.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 7.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 43,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

