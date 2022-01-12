Analysts Set Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Price Target at $120.00

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SBGSY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS SBGSY traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.37. 276,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,296. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.98 and its 200-day moving average is $35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.06. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12-month low of $29.01 and a 12-month high of $40.45.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

