Analysts Set Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target at $142.80

Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.80.

PZZA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on Papa John’s International in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

PZZA traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.58. 7,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,499. Papa John’s International has a 12-month low of $78.41 and a 12-month high of $140.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.86 and a 200 day moving average of $124.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -298.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 59.13%. The company had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Papa John’s International will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -341.46%.

In related news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total transaction of $493,801.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total value of $532,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,256. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,652,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 5,206.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 369,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,860,000 after purchasing an additional 362,056 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,312,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 106.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 554,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,458,000 after acquiring an additional 286,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 119.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 385,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,285,000 after buying an additional 209,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

