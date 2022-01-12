Analysts Set Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) PT at $92.60

Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.60.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HSIC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $2,262,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSIC traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.73. 33,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,619. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Henry Schein has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $83.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.74.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.