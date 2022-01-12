Analysts Set GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) Price Target at $101.07

GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.07.

GXO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital upgraded GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $99.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In related news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $277,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Yarra Square Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 2.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GXO opened at $86.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.66. GXO Logistics has a one year low of $48.38 and a one year high of $105.92.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that GXO Logistics will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

