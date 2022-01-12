Analysts Set Expectations for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zimmer Biomet in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Pinal anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $7.40 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.91 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.55 EPS.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.43.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $128.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.25. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $116.60 and a 52-week high of $180.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,565,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,156,329,000 after buying an additional 614,462 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,053,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,581,751,000 after buying an additional 141,663 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,130,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,468,364,000 after buying an additional 172,423 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,546,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,376,462,000 after buying an additional 211,958 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,055,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $973,870,000 after purchasing an additional 928,419 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.68%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

