Analysts Set Expectations for Robinhood Markets, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) – Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Robinhood Markets in a report issued on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Robinhood Markets’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

HOOD has been the subject of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Robinhood Markets from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.76.

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $16.41 on Tuesday. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.33.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $364.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.55 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 183.63% and a negative return on equity of 282.13%. Robinhood Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOOD. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 9.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 120,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $4,205,754.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 120,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $4,205,893.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 424,683 shares of company stock valued at $13,007,901 in the last three months.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

