Analysts Set Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Target Price at $307.00

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $307.00.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,420,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,114,100,000 after purchasing an additional 53,590 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,117,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $781,833,000 after purchasing an additional 293,887 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,900,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $478,827,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,895,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $475,443,000 after purchasing an additional 110,840 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,056,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $265,054,000 after acquiring an additional 151,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.
Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. Everest Re Group’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group will post 27.85 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.62%.
About Everest Re Group
Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.
