Analysts Issue Forecasts for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report released on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ FY2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $19.49 on Tuesday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1-year low of $13.34 and a 1-year high of $20.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.70 and a 200-day moving average of $18.08.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $71.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.78%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 18.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

