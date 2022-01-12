Analysts Expect Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Will Announce Earnings of $2.29 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) to post earnings of $2.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Walker & Dunlop’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.36. Walker & Dunlop posted earnings of $2.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop will report full year earnings of $8.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.94 to $8.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $11.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Walker & Dunlop.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $346.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.43 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walker & Dunlop has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.83.

WD traded up $1.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.31. 64,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,629. Walker & Dunlop has a 1 year low of $81.52 and a 1 year high of $156.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 205.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

