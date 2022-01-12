Analysts Expect Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Allbirds’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allbirds will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.24). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Allbirds.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $62.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.96 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BIRD shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Allbirds in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Allbirds from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Cowen initiated coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allbirds currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.36.

Shares of NASDAQ BIRD traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.24. The company had a trading volume of 17,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,364. Allbirds has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $32.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.95.

In other news, major shareholder Maveron Equity Partners V, L.P sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $452,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Allbirds

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

