Analysts Anticipate Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) to Post -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rover Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rover Group will report full year earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($0.71). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rover Group.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.77 million. The company’s revenue was up 163.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

In other news, major shareholder Venture Fund Iv Lp Madrona sold 937,291 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $9,372,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 824,674 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $8,246,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,615,955 shares of company stock worth $26,185,298.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Rover Group in the second quarter valued at $3,996,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in Rover Group in the third quarter valued at $165,000. Madrona Venture Group LLC acquired a new position in Rover Group in the third quarter valued at $306,104,000. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Rover Group in the third quarter valued at $2,039,000. Finally, Broad Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the third quarter valued at about $47,038,000. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROVR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.83. 2,359,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,987. Rover Group has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $15.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.86.

Rover Group Company Profile

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

