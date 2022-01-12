Analysts Anticipate MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $80.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) will announce sales of $80.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for MP Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $98.58 million and the lowest is $62.76 million. MP Materials reported sales of $42.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full-year sales of $312.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $295.60 million to $331.42 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $457.68 million, with estimates ranging from $320.86 million to $597.04 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MP Materials.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $99.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.10 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 12.49%. MP Materials’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.56.

Shares of NYSE MP traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.44. 77,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,008,157. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.28 and a beta of 3.45. MP Materials has a 52 week low of $23.18 and a 52 week high of $53.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 17.74 and a quick ratio of 17.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.62.

In other MP Materials news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 86,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.10 per share, for a total transaction of $3,484,730.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 343,400 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total transaction of $16,222,216.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

