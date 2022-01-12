Analysts Anticipate Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) will announce earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Lightspeed POS also reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.23). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.15). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lightspeed POS.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $133.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.44 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LSPD shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $123.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $93.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $128.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

NYSE:LSPD traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.69. The stock had a trading volume of 304,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,762. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion and a PE ratio of -77.04. Lightspeed POS has a 12 month low of $33.82 and a 12 month high of $130.02.

Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

