Analysts Anticipate Exscientia Ltd (NASDAQ:EXAI) to Announce -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Exscientia Ltd (NASDAQ:EXAI) will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Exscientia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.19). The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exscientia will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.56). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Exscientia.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $24.33 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXAI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Exscientia in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Exscientia in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exscientia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Exscientia in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Exscientia stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.65. 720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. Exscientia has a one year low of $17.02 and a one year high of $30.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.38.

Exscientia Company Profile

Exscientia plc is an AI-driven pharmatech company. It involved in discovering, designing and developing drugs. Exscientia plc is based in OXFORD, England.

