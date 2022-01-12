Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Amyris INC is an integrated renewable products company applying industrial synthetic biology to genetically modify microorganisms to serve as living factories. Amyris designs these microorganisms to produce defined molecules for use as renewable chemicals and transportation fuels. The Company is engaged in the development of farmesene- a molecule, which serves as the base chemical building block for a wide range of renewable products to replace existing products that are derived from petroleum, plant or animal sources and that may be of lower quality or higher price. Amyris INC is headquartered in Emeryville, CA. “

AMRS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a $19.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Amyris presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.17.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRS opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.71 and a 200 day moving average of $11.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.51. Amyris has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $23.42.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.21 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amyris will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James F. Mccann bought 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $99,354.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,003,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $329,561,000 after buying an additional 1,173,636 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 82.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,376,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,461,000 after buying an additional 7,827,670 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 27.5% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,364,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,069,000 after buying an additional 726,033 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 51.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,361,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,023,000 after buying an additional 1,141,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,333,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,769,000 after buying an additional 83,539 shares in the last quarter. 44.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

