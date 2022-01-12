Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Short Interest Update

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,150,000 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the November 30th total of 6,230,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist raised their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amphenol from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen cut Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.86.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $82.61 on Wednesday. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $58.58 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amphenol will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 33.68%.

In other Amphenol news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $13,889,066.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,632,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Amphenol by 534.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Amphenol during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Amphenol by 83.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

