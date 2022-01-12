Amigo (LON:AMGO) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO) were down 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.56 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 5.80 ($0.08). Approximately 5,385,953 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 5,768,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.87 ($0.08).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 9.15. The stock has a market cap of £27.33 million and a PE ratio of -0.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 427.88.

About Amigo (LON:AMGO)

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides guarantor loans to individuals in the United Kingdom. It also engages in trading business. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom. Amigo Holdings PLC is a subsidiary of Richmond Group Limited.

