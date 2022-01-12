Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Trading Up 6.2%

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) was up 6.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.13 and last traded at $10.11. Approximately 113,058 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,903,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.52.

Several research firms have commented on FOLD. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.11 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.19.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.17% and a negative return on equity of 84.62%. The firm had revenue of $79.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. Research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $35,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $119,029.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,536 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,762 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 27,670.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1,967.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Copernicus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

