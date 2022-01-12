Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,294 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $12,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,616,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,393,463,000 after purchasing an additional 662,711 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,646,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,562,000 after purchasing an additional 131,907 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,239,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,620,000 after purchasing an additional 61,401 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 30.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,515,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,243,000 after purchasing an additional 354,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,046,000 after buying an additional 130,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMP. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $345.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.33.

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 15,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.37, for a total transaction of $4,833,686.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $202,143.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 72,776 shares of company stock valued at $22,149,231 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMP opened at $326.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $302.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.77 and a 12 month high of $326.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.61.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.38%.

Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

