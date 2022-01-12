Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $4,200.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AMZN. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4,100.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Sunday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4,179.32.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,307.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. Amazon.com has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,450.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,432.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total transaction of $1,808,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.