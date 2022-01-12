Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $4,200.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AMZN. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4,100.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Sunday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4,179.32.
NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,307.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. Amazon.com has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,450.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,432.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total transaction of $1,808,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
