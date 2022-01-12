Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receives $4,165.44 Average Price Target from Analysts

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-one analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4,170.56.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $77.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,307.24. 3,134,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,199,165. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $2,881.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The company has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 64.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,450.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,432.22.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

