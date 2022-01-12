AltaGas (TSE:ALA) PT Raised to C$34.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$32.00 target price on shares of AltaGas in a report on Friday, December 17th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of AltaGas in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$29.68.

Get AltaGas alerts:

Shares of TSE ALA opened at C$27.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$7.65 billion and a PE ratio of 17.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$25.82. AltaGas has a 1 year low of C$18.78 and a 1 year high of C$27.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.33, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$831.99 million. On average, research analysts expect that AltaGas will post 1.8500001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.02%.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.