Alpha Family Trust Buys 103,127 Shares of Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP)

Alpha Family Trust lifted its stake in Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP) by 5,156.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 105,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,127 shares during the period. Ribbit LEAP makes up approximately 0.3% of Alpha Family Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Alpha Family Trust’s holdings in Ribbit LEAP were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ribbit LEAP by 39.4% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 405,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after buying an additional 114,509 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Ribbit LEAP by 32.8% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 203,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 50,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ribbit LEAP during the second quarter valued at about $392,000. 77.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ribbit LEAP alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LEAP traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $9.98. 26,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,055. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.25. Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $16.36.

Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services and technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbit LEAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbit LEAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.